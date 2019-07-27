Gujarat Assembly creates history, functions for 17 hours at a stretch

Gujarat Legislative Assembly creates new record, functions till 3 am

Two bills providing for stringent punishments including two years' jail term for water theft were passed by the Gujarat Assembly on Friday. However, what captured the attention of people was that the Assembly, which began proceedings at 10 am, continued till the wee hours of Saturday.

Beginning with the presentation of the budget, Gujarat Assembly functioned till 3 am on Saturday.

Before this, the longest session was witnessed on January 6, 1993, when the Assembly had functioned till 12:08 am.

What's interesting is the fact that Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was present in the previous session too, along with minister Bhupendra Singh.

26 जुलाई को बजट सत्र के आखरी दिन गुजरात विधानसभा में रचा गया नया इतिहास सुबह 10 बजे शुरू हुआ सेशन 27 जुलाई को तड़के 3 बजे तक चला। इससे पहले सबसे लंबा सेशन 6 जनवरी1993 के रोज रात 12.08 बजे तक चला था। हाल सरकार में मंत्री @BhupendraSinh1, @Nitinbhai_Patel उस दिन भी सदन में मौजूद थे pic.twitter.com/cs3B37lzLX — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) July 27, 2019

Exactly at 12:09 am on Saturday, Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi made an announcement in the House, informing all members that a new record has been created.

An enthusiasm was witnessed in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, soon after the announcement, following which the members continued with the proceedings till 3 am on Saturday.

Nearly 13 bills were passed in the Gujarat Assembly during this while.

Two bills that imposed strict penalties for pilferage of water, both for domestic use and irrigation use were also passed in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Friday. The two bills were - The Gujarat Domestic Water Supply (Protection) Bill, 2019 and The Gujarat Irrigation and Drainage (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs staged a brief walk-out during the discussion on 'The Gujarat Irrigation and Drainage (Amendment) Bill' which enhanced the jail term for stealing water from irrigation canals or damaging them.

The bill was tabled by Energy Minister Saurabh Patel on behalf of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who holds the irrigation portfolio.

