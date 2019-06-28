Image Source : INDIA TV Graft in nullah works to blame for Mumbai water-logging: MLA

Only a few hours of rains have "submerged" Mumbai, Congress MLA Amin Patel said Friday and blamed "corruption" in the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations (BMC) pre-monsoon nullah cleaning works for the situation.

Patel said the BMC itself has informed him that vehicular movement has slowed down in parts of the city, while train services on the Western and Central Railways routes were running late.

The MLA from Mumbadevi in the city said the civic body also said that parts of Mumbai Central, Fort, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Chembur, Malad and Vile Parle have witnessed water- logging.

"Mumbai has submerged only within a few hours of rains...there is corruption in the nullah cleaning works of the BMC.

"Nullahs remain unclean, which has resulted in water-logging. Metro works have slowed down traffic, Patel told reporters.