Mumbai Rains: List of flights that have been delayed or cancelled; details here

Heavy rainfall on Friday lashed several parts of Mumbai, including Andheri, Borivali. The first shower of the monsoon season has put the city on halt as trains services, flight operations have been affected.

Huge traffic jam on Western Express Highway and several other parts have been reported.

An airport spokesperson said operations have been temporarily suspended due to heavy rainfall in the city. According to reports, several flights have been delayed or cancelled due to the heavy rainfall and low visibility at the Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

At least 11 flights, including domestic and international, have been diverted at Mumbai airport due to heavy rains.

Domestic Flight:

AI 665 Delhi 28/06/2019 10:15 - Non Operational T2

9I 654 Shirdi 28/06/2019 10:40 12:15 Delayed T2

UK 514 Chennai 28/06/2019 11:30 - Non Operational T2

6E 5225 Delhi 28/06/2019 12:00 - Non Operational T2

AI 865 Delhi 28/06/2019 12:15 12:36 Delayed T2

AI 676 Kolkata 28/06/2019 12:20 12:46 Delayed T2



2T 517 Nanded 28/06/2019 12:25 13:21 Delayed T1

UK 802 Hyderabad 28/06/2019 12:30 13:15 Delayed T2

SG 2874 Porbandar 28/06/2019 12:30 13:45 Delayed T1

SG 480 Bhopal 28/06/2019 12:45 14:00 Delayed T1

UK 714 Raipur 28/06/2019 13:30 - Non Operational T2

UK 522 Hyderabad 28/06/2019 13:30 - Non Operational T2

AI 646 Jodhpur 28/06/2019 13:35 15:25 Delayed T2

SG 6362 Coimbatore 28/06/2019 13:55 14:50 Delayed T2

SG 164 Kochi 28/06/2019 14:00 14:35 Delayed T1

AI 648 Jamnagar 28/06/2019 14:00 17:10 Delayed T2

AI 680 Mangalore 28/06/2019 14:25 15:30 Delayed T2

SG 454 Goa 28/06/2019 14:55 15:40 Delayed T1

AI 664 Goa 28/06/2019 16:35 18:25 Delayed T2

AI 672 Madurai 28/06/2019 16:50 17:55 Delayed T2

UK 516 Varanasi 28/06/2019 17:25 - Non Operational T2

SG 415 Gorakhpur 28/06/2019 17:25 20:15 Delayed T1

UK 412 Delhi 28/06/2019 17:35 - Non Operational T2

AI 644 Udaipur 28/06/2019 17:50 18:50 Delayed T2

AI 618 Hyderabad 28/06/2019 18:40 - Non Operational T2

6E 5338 Indore 28/06/2019 19:30 - Non Operational T2

SG 6438 Thiruvanathpuram 28/06/2019 19:40 20:25 Delayed T2

AI 773 Kolkata 28/06/2019 19:45 20:30 Delayed T2

SG 6366 Kolkata 28/06/2019 20:45 21:20 Delayed T2

UK 528 Ahmedabad 28/06/2019 22:10 - Non Operational T2

AI 805 Delhi 28/06/2019 22:15 22:45 Delayed T2

AI 668 Thiruvanathpuram 28/06/2019 22:35 00:35 Delayed T2

AI 630 Nagpur 28/06/2019 23:05 23:45 Delayed T2

International Flights:

SG 298 Riyadh 28/06/2019 06:40 - Non Operational T2

AI 144 Newark 28/06/2019 12:25 22:00 Delayed T2

IR 810 Tehran 28/06/2019 12:40 14:40 Delayed T2

ALSO READ: Monsoon rains lead to massive traffic snarls at various places in Mumbai, airport road submerged | Live

United Airway's flight between New York and Mumbai was diverted to New Delhi. Vistara has been diverted flight number UK 985 from Delhi to Mumbai to Ahmedabad due to the weather.

According to media reports, a Thai Airways aircraft while vacating the runway hit a guard light and damaged the aircraft.

"There were some debris found in the runway as a result, and the cleaning process is underway," the spokesperson told media.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory and cautioned people against opening manholes to avoid mishaps.

"The BMC has fixed protective grills in flooding-prone areas per Bombay High Court directives...Banners are also displayed at various flooding locations to appeal the citizens not to open manholes and inform BMC office if any manhole cover is found missing," the advisory said.