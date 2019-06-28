Mumbai Rains: List of flights that have been delayed or cancelled; details here
Heavy rainfall on Friday lashed several parts of Mumbai, including Andheri, Borivali. The first shower of the monsoon season has put the city on halt as trains services, flight operations have been affected.
Huge traffic jam on Western Express Highway and several other parts have been reported.
An airport spokesperson said operations have been temporarily suspended due to heavy rainfall in the city. According to reports, several flights have been delayed or cancelled due to the heavy rainfall and low visibility at the Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
At least 11 flights, including domestic and international, have been diverted at Mumbai airport due to heavy rains.
United Airway's flight between New York and Mumbai was diverted to New Delhi. Vistara has been diverted flight number UK 985 from Delhi to Mumbai to Ahmedabad due to the weather.
According to media reports, a Thai Airways aircraft while vacating the runway hit a guard light and damaged the aircraft. "There were some debris found in the runway as a result, and the cleaning process is underway," the spokesperson told media.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory and cautioned people against opening manholes to avoid mishaps.
"The BMC has fixed protective grills in flooding-prone areas per Bombay High Court directives...Banners are also displayed at various flooding locations to appeal the citizens not to open manholes and inform BMC office if any manhole cover is found missing," the advisory said.