Fake Polish visa provider arrested

Representational image

A 35-year-old man who allegedly cheated around 50 people on the pretext of getting them visa to Poland was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday from Mumbai.

According to the police on Sunday, Santosh Bhagwan Behera, a native of Maharashtra, had escaped from the clutches of Mumbai immigration on Friday.

"Behera and his accomplices had duped crores of rupees from around 50 people by providing them fake visas. He was active in Kolkata and Navi Mumbai", Deputy Commissioner of police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.

"The visa forgery came to light when a complaint on January 30 was received from airlines at the IGI Airport Police station regarding apprehension that one Shamu, travelling to Poland by flight No PS-392, had a fake visa. Shamu was questioned and later on arrested," the DCP said.

During interrogation Shamu said one Ranjeet Kumar Mukherjee (from Darbhanga, Bihar) had introduced him to Santosh Bhagwan Behera and Raj Sharma as agents who could get him a visa to Poland. "Efforts are on to nab other accomplices of Behera", he said.