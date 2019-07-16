Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi court grants bail to Kejriwal, Sisodia in criminal defamation case filed by BJP leader

Delhi court grants bail to Kejriwal, Sisodia in criminal defamation case filed by BJP leader

Vijender Gupta, who is the leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has claimed in the complaint that due to widespread circulation of tweets and news reports on the statement of the two AAP leaders, his reputation was harmed for which they have n

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 16, 2019 11:10 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta.

Gupta had accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of "maligning" his image by accusing him of attempting to kill the Delhi chief minister.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and one surety of like amount.

Vijender Gupta, who is the leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has claimed in the complaint that due to widespread circulation of tweets and news reports on the statement of the two AAP leaders, his reputation was harmed for which they have not expressed any remorse or apologised. 

ALSO READ | Take money from other parties, but vote for AAP: Kejriwal

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal sends legal notice to Gautam Gambhir for 'defamatory' tweets

ALSO READ | Kejriwal announces free metro, bus rides for women in Delhi as 'safety measure'

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHeavy rains to hit parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh; IMD issues yellow warning