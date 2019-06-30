Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes maiden visit to Eastern Naval Command

Rajnath Singh was briefed on the operational readiness of the command and other aspects of maritime and coastal security on the Eastern Seaboard.

IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 30, 2019 19:51 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes maiden visit to
Image Source : PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes maiden visit to Eastern Naval Command

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday made his maiden visit to the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam, officials said.

He was briefed on the operational readiness of the command and other aspects of maritime and coastal security on the Eastern Seaboard, a government release said. 

He later visited Indian Navy's indigenously conceived and constructed frontline stealth frigate INS Shivalik and Indian Naval Submarine Sindhukirti. 

During the guided tour of the ship and submarine, the Minister interacted with the crew members. 

Addressing the Naval personnel and civilians, Singh lauded the efforts of every sailor serving in the Indian Navy in maintaining constant vigil against maritime threats and safeguarding the country's maritime interests. He also highlighted the Indian Navy's significant role in implementing India's Act East Policy. 

The Defence Minister was also briefed about the Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I prior to his departure to Delhi. 

