Sitaram Yechury, colleague D Raja detained at Srinagar Airport

Image Source : PTI Sitaram Yechury detained at Srinagar Airport

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was detained on Srinagar Airport on Friday, along with his CPI colleague D Raja. Both, Yechury and his colleague were denied entry into the city, where they had gone to meet the members of their party.

Confirming the development, Yechury said, "They showed us a legal order which did not allow any entry into Srinagar. It stated that even escorted movement int the city was not permitted due to security reasons. We are still trying to negotiate with them."

Earlier on Thursday, Yechury and CPI general secretary Raja had written to Satya Pal Malik, informing him of their visit and requesting him to facilitate their entry.

"Both of us had written to the Jammu and Kashmir governor requesting him that there should be no hurdles for our visit, despite that we have been detained. I wanted to meet my ailing colleague and our comrades who are here," said Yechury.

On Thursday, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was detained and sent back to Delhi from the Srinagar airport.

