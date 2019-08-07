Court notice to Subramanian Swamy on doping allegations against Rahul Gandhi

Image Source : PTI Court notice to Swamy on doping allegations against Rahul Gandhi

In the matter of Rajya Sabha MP Subramanyam Swamy accusing former Congress President Rahul Gandhi of consuming drugs, the Jaipur Additional District Judge (ADJ)-1 Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Swamy to be present in court on September 11 at 10.30 a.m. and submit a reply to his statement made on July 5.

The Court has directed Swamy to file his reply in a legal format through his advocate.

Speaking to IANS, Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Sushil Sharma said that he had filed an application in the ACJM Court countering Swamy's allegation which was, however, squashed. He later filed a complaint in the ADJ-1 Court where he demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore under Section 357 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Taking cognisance of his application, the Court has asked Swamy to remain present on September 11, he added.

Swamy had said that Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine and he would fail a dope test if conducted.

"This statement was aired across the media channels, publication houses and hence the entire nation came to know of it. Those coming to the PCC office mocked us saying that your party has dopers. This has left me tortured socially and mentally," he added.

Acting against Swamy's statement, Sharma filed a plea in the Court saying that the statement had been issued to tarnish the image of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress as well as to reap political benefits.

The petitioner has demanded that Swamy should apologise publicly.

