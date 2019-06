CM Devendra Fadnavis' 'Varsha' bungalow declared defaulter by BMC; 18 ministers named in list

Image Source : PTI Devendra Fadnavis

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' 'Varsha' bungalow as a defaulter, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI reports, Rs 7,44,981 water bill of CM Fadnavis's bungalow is pending. Also, 18 Maharashtra ministers are also in the list of defaulters.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's 'Varsha' bungalow has been declared a defaulter by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as Rs 7,44,981 water bill is pending; Names of 18 Maharashtra ministers also in the list of defaulters. pic.twitter.com/qLm0LWlnuE — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

