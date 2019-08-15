Image Source : PTI CISF returns bag with Rs 1 lakh to Delhi Metro passenger

Setting an example, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Wednesday returned a bag, containing Rs 1 lakh, that was left behind in the Delhi Metro to its owner.

Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh, the spokesman for the CISF, told IANS, Praveen Jha (30), a resident of Dwarka, had forgotten the bag in the Delhi Metro.

The unattended suspicious bag was found at Shivaji Stadium Metro station by the CISF personnel. When it was opened after due security protocol, it was found to be containing Rs 1 lakh in cash, Singh said.

The CISF personnel started scanning the CCTV camera footage to locate the rightful owner of the bag. They found the person who had lost it in the Metro, and returned that to him, the spokesman said.

After receiving the bag, Jha thanked the CISF personnel and said, "Honesty is still alive."

ALSO READ | Two Chinese held with 'gold mobile covers' at IGI airport

ALSO READ | Two Chinese men held for entering IGI Airport on fake ticket

ALSO READ | CISF jawan found hanging inside Delhi home, relatives allege murder