Two Chinese men held for entering IGI Airport on fake ticket

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

Two Chinese men have been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said Saturday.

Zhang Peng and Zuo Wei were apprehended late Friday night by CISF personnel as they were roaming in the terminal area suspiciously and attempting to leave the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, the official said.

The two, holding Chinese passports, were stopped and questioned as exiting the terminal area is not normally permitted, the official said.

The men told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that they used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off their friend, who was travelling to Guangzhou in China, he said.

The Chinese nationals were handed over to the police, the official said.

Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the aviation rules.