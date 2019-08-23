ICAI to open representative office in Srinagar

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI will open a representative office in Srinagar for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, according to a release.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday said the office would act as a facilitation centre to spread awareness about chartered accountancy course as a tool for social empowerment and provide much needed professional employment opportunities to the local youth.

"By opening up the office in Srinagar, the chartered accountancy course, one among the most economical courses, will be provided to the interested candidates at their doorstep...," the ICAI said in the release.

