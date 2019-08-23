ICAI IPCC result 2019 declared at icaiexam.icai.org. Here's how to check CA result through online, SMS, email

ICAI IPCC result 2019 declared at icaiexam.icai.org. Here's how to check CA result through online, SMS, emailICAI IPCC result 2019 | The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI released the IPCC Result 2019, CA IPCC 2019 June result, CA IPCC Result 2019 on the official website -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The CA Intermediate IPCC (Old Course & New Course) Examination held on May 2019. Candidates waiting for the results can now visit the official websites to check their result.
How to check ICAI Intermediate Exam 2019 Result
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI -- icaiexam.icai.org
Step 2: Click on the ICAI Intermediate exam result link provided
Step 3: Enter the registration number or PIN number and Roll Number
Step 4: download the ICAI intermediate result 2019 for reference
How to check the result via SMS:
For Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course), type CAIPCOLD (space) roll number, for Intermediate Examination (New Course) type CAIPCNEW (space) roll number and send it to 58888
How to check results via Email
In order to check the result via SMS or email, candidates will have to register their mobile numbers at the website, icaiexam.icai.org.