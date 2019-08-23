Image Source : ICAI IPCC result 2019

ICAI IPCC result 2019 declared at icaiexam.icai.org. Here's how to check CA result through online, SMS, email

How to check ICAI Intermediate Exam 2019 Result

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI released the IPCC Result 2019, CA IPCC 2019 June result, CA IPCC Result 2019 on the official website -- icaiexam.icai.org caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in . The CA Intermediate IPCC (Old Course & New Course) Examination held on May 2019. Candidates waiting for the results can now visit the official websites to check their result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI -- icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the ICAI Intermediate exam result link provided

Step 3: Enter the registration number or PIN number and Roll Number

Step 4: download the ICAI intermediate result 2019 for reference

How to check the result via SMS:

For Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course), type CAIPCOLD (space) roll number, for Intermediate Examination (New Course) type CAIPCNEW (space) roll number and send it to 58888

How to check results via Email

In order to check the result via SMS or email, candidates will have to register their mobile numbers at the website, icaiexam.icai.org.