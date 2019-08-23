Friday, August 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam Results News
  5. ICAI IPCC result 2019 declared at icaiexam.icai.org. Here's how to check CA result through online, SMS, email

ICAI IPCC result 2019 declared at icaiexam.icai.org. Here's how to check CA result through online, SMS, email

ICAI IPCC result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI released the IPCC Result 2019, CA IPCC 2019 June result, CA IPCC Result 2019 on the official website -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The CA Intermediate IPCC (Old Course & New Course) Examination held in May 2019.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2019 18:01 IST
ICAI IPCC result 2019
Image Source :

ICAI IPCC result 2019

ICAI IPCC result 2019 declared at icaiexam.icai.org. Here's how to check CA result through online, SMS, email

ICAI IPCC result 2019 | The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI released the IPCC Result 2019, CA IPCC 2019 June result, CA IPCC Result 2019 on the official website -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The CA Intermediate IPCC (Old Course & New Course) Examination held on May 2019. Candidates waiting for the results can now visit the official websites to check their result.  

How to check ICAI Intermediate Exam 2019 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI -- icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the ICAI Intermediate exam result link provided

Step 3: Enter the registration number or PIN number and Roll Number

Step 4: download the ICAI intermediate result 2019 for reference

How to check the result via SMS:

For Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course), type CAIPCOLD (space) roll number, for Intermediate Examination (New Course) type CAIPCNEW (space) roll number and send it to 58888

How to check results via Email

In order to check the result via SMS or email, candidates will have to register their mobile numbers at the website, icaiexam.icai.org.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryICMAI result 2019: June term examination result declared. Get direct link to check the results Next Story  