ICMAI result 2019

ICMAI result 2019: June term examination result declared. Get direct link to check the results

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the result for ICMAI CMA June 2019 term examinations on their official website -- examicmai.in and examicmai.org . Candidates who appeared for ICAI CMA foundation, inter and final exams can check their result by visiting the official website. ICMAI 2019 June Results 2019 are available in online mode only and the ICAI will not sent the ICMAI Results by post of any other mode. The candidates will have to visit the website in order to check their results. They can either click on the direct link provided below.

Direct Link to check ICMAI Results 2019

ICAI has declared the results for CMA Foundation, CMA Intermediate and CMA Final. Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them can apply for verification or re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

How to check ICMAI Result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official websites -- examicmai.in or examicmai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for the result.

Step 3: Login by entering your registration number and password.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your results which will be displayed on the screen right after submission.