Chandrayaan 2 landing where no one else has gone before: ISRO chief

Chandrayaan 2 going to land at a place where no one else has gone before: ISRO chairman

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan said that Chandrayaan 2 is going to land at a place where no one else has gone before.

"We're confident about the soft landing. We're waiting for tonight," News agency ANI quoted him as saying.

"We have done our jobs very well, now we are waiting for tonight's result. This would be a big event as Prime Minister NArendra Modi will also be coming tonight to watch the final descent of Chandrayaan 2," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at ISRO around midnight to watch final descent of Chandrayaan 2. Over 60 high school students across the country who cleared an online space quiz last month will watch the soft landing of the mission.

Chandrayaan-2 satellite began its journey towards the moon leaving the earth's orbit in the dark hours on August 14, after a crucial manoeuvre called Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI) that was carried out by ISRO to place the spacecraft on "Lunar Transfer Trajectory".

Vikram and Pragyan, two robots on a trip to the Moon, have completed 90% of their journey, having already reached the lunar orbit. After separating from the orbiter, to which they were attached from July 22 to September 2, they are poised to soft-land (landing in a controlled manner) on the Moon on September 7.

ISRO's moon landing operation is the most critical, complex and challenging phase of the whole Chandrayaan-2 mission.

