100-year-old Chandni Chowk temple vandalised; What we know so far

100-year-old Chandni Chowk temple vandalise; What we know so far

A brawl that started over bike parking developed into full-fledged communal clash in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area. Several injuries were reported when a group of men forced their way through a 100 year old Durga temple, completely vandalizing it.

There was stone-pelting which in turn added to chaos and scuffle which resulted in further injuries.

Here's what happened in Hauz Qazi, Chandni Chowk:

The issue began over space for parking of a bike outside a temple.

Arguments between two individual turned physical when group of men from one side bashed up the other.

This group then went on to vandalise the temple around 10:00 PM on Sunday. Vandalised Durga Temple

The locals who saw their temple vandalised protested against this and called for strong action against those responsible.

The protest carried on till the Monday morning.

A group of people from another community gathered and started pelting stones at the protesters.

This was the moment when the protesters also turned violent and there was a scuffle between the two groups where several people where injured.

The police has since tried to maintain calm in the area by increasing the security.

After some altercation &scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose b/w two groups of people from different communities.We have taken legal action & all efforts are being made to pacify feelings &bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy. — DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) July 1, 2019

The investigation into what happened is on-going and will soon see the culprits punished.

India Tv appeals to all people in the area to maintain order and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies