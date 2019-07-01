Monday, July 01, 2019
     
100-year-old Chandni Chowk temple vandalised; What we know so far

A temple was vandalised in the Chandni Chowk area or Old Delhi on Sunday night. The incident has since flared communal clashes in and around Chandni Chowk. Many injuries have been reported and Delhi Police is trying to keep things calm. Here is everything we know so far about the situation as it unfolds.

New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2019 23:30 IST
A brawl that started over bike parking developed into full-fledged communal clash in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area. Several injuries were reported when a group of men forced their way through a 100 year old Durga temple, completely vandalizing it.

There was stone-pelting which in turn added to chaos and scuffle which resulted in further injuries.

Here's what happened in Hauz Qazi, Chandni Chowk:

  • The issue began over space for parking of a bike outside a temple.
  • Arguments between two individual turned physical when group of men from one side bashed up the other.
  • This group then went on to vandalise the temple around 10:00 PM on Sunday.

    India Tv - Vandalised Durga Temple

    Vandalised Durga Temple

  • The locals who saw their temple vandalised protested against this and called for strong action against those responsible.
  • The protest carried on till the Monday morning.
  • A group of people from another community gathered and started pelting stones at the protesters.
  • This was the moment when the protesters also turned violent and there was a scuffle between the two groups where several people where injured.
  • The police has since tried to maintain calm in the area by increasing the security.
  • The investigation into what happened is on-going and will soon see the culprits punished.

India Tv appeals to all people in the area to maintain order and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies

 

 

