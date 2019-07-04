BJP leaders meet Delhi top cop with 'CD evidence' of AAP MLA Imran Hussain's involvement in Chandni Chowk temple vandalisation

A BJP delegation today met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday regarding the Chandni Chowk temple vandalisation case. The delegation which comprised of Vijay Goyal and Hansraj Hans reportedly accused Aam Admi Party MLA, Imran Hussain of being involved in the incident.

A CD evidence has been provided to the Delhi top cop by the BJP delegation which allegedly proves the minister's involvement in instigating the mob on the wee hours of June 30.

In a complaint against Imran Hussain to the Commissioner, the BJP delegation raised their concerns over the MLA being present on the location when the incident took place.

The report read: Since yesterday media reports have emerged showing the presence of the Delhi Minister Sh. Imran Hussain at the spot. The MLA claimed that he had gone to the area on that night of July 30 after the SHO called him, but the DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa has denied the claim saying -- "Neither I nor the area SHO had called Imran Hussain to the spot. He came on his own accord." This false claim of Sh. Imran Hussain makes his presence suspicious and points to the complicity with tht conspirators of the planned attack.

The complaint also pointed out that the MLA in question and his family members have been involved in several wrongdoings and misconduct earlier.

The temple vandalisation incident was ignited by a brawl that took place over a parking issue and has since seen communal stand-off in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area.

The police has made multiple arrests in the case but the residents still await their 'harmonic justice'.

