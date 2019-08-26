Fire at Noida's Spice Mall extinguished, no injuries reported

Image Source : ANI Breaking News: Major fire breaks out at Spice Mall in Noida, fire tenders rush to spot | Live Updates

Breaking News: Major fire is being reported from Spice Mall in Noida. People have uploaded videos of the fire on Twitter which shows fire engulfing the top floor of Spice Mall that is located in Noida's Sector 25A.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The video below shows smoke billowing from the Spice Mall building. Fire in Noida mall, according to reports, started from the food court. These are initial reports coming from Noida Spice Mall. How many people were there at the time of the fire is yet not known.

"Fire had broken out in an exhaust fan at top floor of Spice Mall. It has been extinguished," Vaibhav Krishna, SSP Gautam Budh Nagar said.

"Through Air Handling Unit (AHU) the smoke went to other floors so it seemed as if fire was there on other floors also but it was there only in the Exhaust Fan," Noida SSP was quoted as saying.