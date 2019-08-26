Monday, August 26, 2019
     
Fire at Noida's Spice Mall extinguished, no injuries reported

Noida Spice Mall Fire Update: Fire that broke out in Noida's Spice Mall today has been extinguished, authorities have said. The fire began from an exhaust chimney of a restaurant. Stay with our Noida Spice Mall Fire Live Updates:

Noida Updated on: August 26, 2019 16:01 IST
Breaking News: Major fire is being reported from Spice Mall in Noida.  People have uploaded videos of the fire on Twitter which shows fire engulfing the top floor of  Spice Mall that is located in Noida's Sector 25A.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 

The video below shows smoke billowing from the Spice Mall building. Fire in Noida mall, according to reports, started from the food court. These are initial reports coming from Noida Spice Mall. How many people were there at the time of the fire is yet not known. 

"Fire had broken out in an exhaust fan at top floor of Spice Mall. It has been extinguished," Vaibhav Krishna, SSP Gautam Budh Nagar said.

"Through Air Handling Unit (AHU) the smoke went to other floors so it seemed as if fire was there on other floors also but it was there only in the Exhaust Fan," Noida SSP was quoted as saying.

 

 

