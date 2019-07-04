Breaking: Congress MLA Nitish Rane arrested

Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane has been arrested by the police.

He has reportedly surrendered before the Kankavali Police.

A video went viral on Thursday where Nitesh and his supporters are seen throwing mud on a government engineer.

Watch this Video |

Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane surrenders before Kankavali police. FIR has been registered against him & 40-50 supporters under Sections 353, 342, 332, 324, 323, 120(A), 147, 143, 504, 506 of IPC. He & his supporters threw mud on an engineer earlier today. pic.twitter.com/QG9bQpofzT — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

more to follow...