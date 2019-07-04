Breaking: Congress MLA Nitish Rane arrested

Thursday, July 04, 2019
     
Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane has been arrested by the police. He has reportedly surrendered before the Kankavali Police. A video went viral on Thursday where Nitesh and his supporters are seen throwing mud on a government engineer.

New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2019 19:13 IST
Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane has been arrested by the police.

He has reportedly surrendered before the Kankavali Police.

A video went viral on Thursday where Nitesh and his supporters are seen throwing mud on a government engineer. 

more to follow...

 

 

 

