BIG salary hike for CAPFs soon. Check list of eligible paramilitary forces, benefits, enhanced pay, NFFU and more

Representational Image

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) may soon get a big salary hike as the process is being ramped up. The Home Ministry has come out with a letter directing chiefs of CAPFs to send proposals for grant of enhanced pay to officers of the paramilitary forces at the earliest or face contempt proceedings in Supreme Court. With government intervention in the long-standing demand of the paramilitary forces, it looks quite possible that it bears fruit sooner.

Why is CAPF hike expected soon?

Earlier in July this year, Union Cabinet had approved the proposal for grant of organised Group 'A' service to Group 'A' Executive Cadre officers of Central Armed Police Forces and extension of benefit of Non-Functional Financial Upgradation and Non-Functional Selection Grade. But it hit a bureaucratic hurdle with a tussle over recruitment rules between CAPF officers and their superiots from the IPS. Officers from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB sent letters to Home Minister Amit Shah expressing concern over the issue. Now that government has taken cognisance of the matter, it is expected that the salary hike and the benefits will be given to CAPFs soon. The proposals once sent to the ministry, would be presented before the screening committee, following which they will be passed on to the Department of Personnel and Training for approval.

Understanding NFFU:

NFFU or Non-Functional Financial Upgradation is one of the several benefits CAPFs are eligible for. Officers are often denied promotion despite reaching the required seniority for lack of vacancies. It is NFFU that makes them eligible for higher pay in such cases. These benefits are already available to IPS, IAS, IRS and IFS officers.

Who all are eligible under CAPFs for the salary hike: Full List

Assam Rifles

Border Security Force (BSF)

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

National Security Guard (NSG)

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

List of benefits for CAPFs:

This would result in grant of NFFU to eligible Group 'A' Executive Cadre officers of CAPF