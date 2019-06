Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Image

Uttarakhand Minister Arvind Pandey's son Ankur Pandey died after the car he was travelling in, collided with a truck on NH 24 near Faridpur in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place at around 3 am on Wednesday, reported ANI.

Two others also died and one person was injured in the accident.

They were going to Gorakhpur to attend a wedding.