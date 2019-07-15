Image Source : PTI Babri Masjid demolition: Special Judge moves SC seeking more time to complete trial

A special judge hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving BJP veterans L.K. Advani, M.M. Joshi and others, on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking six months more time to complete the trial in the case.

The special judge hearing the case is going to retire on September 30, 2019.

Asking the Uttar Pradesh government to suggest a way how his tenure could be extended till he delivered the verdict in the case, a bench headed by Justice R.F. Nariman posted the hearing for July 19.

The Supreme Court had in 2017 revived the conspiracy charge in the Babri Masjid demolition case against Advani, Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti and others.

On April 19, 2017, it ordered the trial court to conduct day-to-day hearing and conclude the trial in the case within two years.

