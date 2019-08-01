Thursday, August 01, 2019
     
Ayodhya case: SC to consider mediation panel's report, decide future course of action

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 01, 2019 21:04 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

The Supreme Court is likely to consider on Friday the "outcome" of the mediation proceedings conducted by a panel set up to amicably resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute at Ayodhya and may decide the future course of action by deciding either to hear it or to continue with the mediation.

 

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, on July 18, had asked the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge F M I Kalifulla, to inform the court about the outcome of the mediation proceedings as on July 31 by August 1 to enable it to proceed further in the matter.

It is understood that the Kalifulla panel has submitted its report on Thursday in a sealed cover about the progress made in the in-camera mediation proceedings.

 
 

