Learn to listen, ‘aise nahin chalega’: Amit Shah to Owaisi in Lok Sabha

Image Source : The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed a spat between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi over the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Amendment Bill .

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed a spat between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi over the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Amendment Bill.

The verbal duel between the two leaders began when opposition members, including Owaisi interrupted BJP's Satyapal Singh.

To this end, Amit Shah stood up and asked the Hyderabad MP to maintain silence and give a patient hearing to the debate.

“Sunne ki bhi aadat daaliye Owaisi sahab, aise nahin chalega [try to learn to listen to others. Show some patience and your ability to listen too],” Shah said.

#WATCH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says in Lok Sabha,"sunne ki bhi aadat daliye Owaisi Sahab, iss tarah se nahi chalega." Shah said this after AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi objected to a part of BJP MP Satya Pal Singh's speech during discussion on NIA Amendment Bill. pic.twitter.com/QsbwsqYcKp — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

The debate resumed soon after with Speaker Om Birla saying order should be maintained in the House during debate.

According to the Bill, the officers of the NIA will "have the power" to investigate scheduled offences committed outside India, subject to international treaties and domestic laws of other countries.

ALSO READ | Central Universities Bill passed in Lok Sabha

ALSO READ | After nearly 18 years, Lok Sabha sits till midnight to conclude debate on railways; 100 MPs remain present

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha passes bill to set up International Arbitration centre