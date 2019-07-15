Monday, July 15, 2019
     
Learn to listen, 'aise nahin chalega': Amit Shah to Owaisi in Lok Sabha

The verbal duel between the two leaders began when opposition members, including Owaisi interrupted BJP's Satyapal Singh. To this end, Amit Shah stood up and asked the Hyderabad MP to maintain silence and give a patient hearing to the debate.

New Delhi Published on: July 15, 2019 16:10 IST
The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed a spat between Union Home
The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed a spat between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi over the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Amendment Bill .

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed a spat between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi over the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Amendment Bill.

The verbal duel between the two leaders began when opposition members, including Owaisi interrupted BJP's Satyapal Singh.

To this end, Amit Shah stood up and asked the Hyderabad MP to maintain silence and give a patient hearing to the debate.

“Sunne ki bhi aadat daaliye Owaisi sahab, aise nahin chalega [try to learn to listen to others. Show some patience and your ability to listen too],” Shah said.

The debate resumed soon after with Speaker Om Birla saying order should be maintained in the House during debate.

According to the Bill, the officers of the NIA will "have the power" to investigate scheduled offences committed outside India, subject to international treaties and domestic laws of other countries.

