Monday, July 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Amending RTI Act will end independence of information commissions: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Amending RTI Act will end independence of information commissions: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal who before coming into politics, extensively worked in the implementation of the Right to Information Act, claimed that the centre's decision to amend the RTI is a "bad move". 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 22, 2019 11:07 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday opposed the Centre's move to amend the RTI Act, alleging that it will end the independence of central and states information commissions.
 
Kejriwal, who had actively worked for implementation of the Right to Information Act before coming into politics, said the decision to amend the RTI Act was a "bad move".
 
"Decision to amend the RTI Act is a bad move. It will end the independence of Central & States Information Commissions, which will be bad for RTI," Kejriwal tweeted.
 
 
On Friday, the Central government introduced a bill in Lok Sabha to amend the RTI Act, seeking to give the government powers to fix salaries, tenures and other terms and conditions of employment of information commissioners.
 
While tabling the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh had asserted it would lead to ease of delivery of RTI Act and described it as an enabling legislation for administration purposes.
 
However, transparency activists have slammed the government's move to amend the Act to take away statutory parity of Information Commissioners with Election Commissioners in terms of tenure and service conditions, saying it is an attack on the independence of the panel.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKarnataka Assembly awaits Supreme Court order for floor test Next Story2 killed as speeding car plunges into crowd in Navi Mumbai, accident caught on camera  