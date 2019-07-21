Met Sheila ji last month, did not know it would be my last meeting with her: Arvind Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passes away

Mourning the death of his predecessor Sheila Dikshit, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said her contribution to the city will always be remembered and she will be missed. Kejriwal, who brought an end to Dikshit's 15-year-long stint in power in 2013, said that though the two were political rivals and their views were opposite on many issues, he always found her "to be a warm and affectionate person whenever we met".

He said the news of her sudden demise had shocked him.

"Only last month I had met her for nearly an hour when she came with her party's delegation to submit a memorandum on several issues... at the end of the meeting, I wished her good health, not knowing that this would be my last meeting with her."

He could never imagine that she would leave them so soon, Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief also said the people of Delhi will always remember the contribution of Dikshit and the void left by her can never be filled.

"She understood the issues concerning Delhi very well. AThe sudden passing away of Dikshit is a huge loss for Delhi... You will be missed Sheilaji," he added.

Three-time Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday in New Delhi. Sheila Dikshit had been ill for a long time and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning. According to the hospital, she passed away at 3.55 pm following a cardiac arrest, at the age of 81 years.

Sheila Dikshit's body was kept at her sister's residence in Nizamuddin, where several politicians and supporters paid her tributes.

Also Read | Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away, last rites to be held today

Also Read | India mourns death of Sheila Dikshit, the lady who set Delhi on new course

Video: Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81, to Be accorded state funeral