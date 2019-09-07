Image Source : PTI Alka Lamba quits AAP, rejoins Congress after 6 years

Hours after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba, here on Friday, rejoined the Congress after almost six years. Lamba arrived at Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence and took the primary membership of the party.

After joining the COngress, she said, "I have rejoined the party after six years. I always had respect for the party. Now I will work for the betterment of the people while remaining in Congress."

Taking a swipe at the AAP, she said it was a "Khaas Aadmi Party" and added she would accept whatever responsibilities be given to her in the Congress.

Before joining the Congress, she tweeted: "The time has come to say 'Good Bye' to AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the party." In her video message, she also alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal didn't give her an appointment. "Thus, I am informing you that I have resigned from the primary post of the party," she said.

Lamba had quit the Congress in 2013 to join the AAP and won the Chandani Chowk seat in 2015. However, Lamba had been at loggerhead with the AAP leaders since December 2018 when she objected to a decision to pass a resolution in the Delhi Assembly seeking revocation of Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna.

After the AAP's massive defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, she even sought accountability from its national convener. Later, she was removed from the party's official WhatsApp group of the MLAs.

