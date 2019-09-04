ABSOLUTELY NOT: When judge rejected DK Shivakumar's request to address people of Karnataka

DK Shivakumar/File Image

Absolutely not! That is how the judge reacted when Congress leader DK Shivakumar requested Delhi's Rouse Avenue court if he could address the people of Karnataka. Congress' troubleshooter in Karnataka was sent by ED custody till September 13, a day after his arrest in a money laundering case.

DK Shivakumar case: Here's what happened inside the courtroom

Shivakumar's counsel opposed Enforcement Directorate's contentions, and said the Congress leader has already been quizzed for 33 hours by the agency and he is not a flight risk. After the court passed the order, Shivakumar's counsel sought permission for the Congress leader to make appeal to his supporters, who have come in large number outside the court premises, to maintain peace.

Shivakumar's request was immediately rejected. 'Absolutely not', Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar responded. However, the court allowed Shivakumar to meet his family members in the courtroom itself.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.