Violence erupts after ED arrests DK Shivakumar, Congress calls for Karnataka bandh on Wednesday

Image Source : TWITTER/@NEWSRAGHAV DK Shivakumar arrest: Protests in Kanakapura, Karnataka

Violence erupted in Karnataka after Congress MLA DK Shivakumar's arrest late on Tuesday. In Kanakapura, Shivakumar's constituency, his supporters vandalised a state transport bus.

Meanwhile, the Congress has called for a statewide bandh on Wednesday. Party leaders have called the arrest politically motivated. Even Shivakumar himself took to Twitter after his arrest and made a sarcastic tweet aimed at the BJP.

I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me.



The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 3, 2019

Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested DK Shivakumar on Tuesday (September 3) night. The probe agency had been grilling Shivakumar since five days in a money laundering case.

Congress- Janata Dal (Secular) leaders have closed ranks around the Congress troubkeshooter.

Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy and accusing the BJP of using central agencies to "oppress voices of dissent".

Meanwhile Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that law will take its own course.

Congress sources said the party has given a call to its district units for staging protests on Wednesday against the arrest of Shivakumar.

The Congress troubleshooter from the state was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning for the fourth time on Tuesday at its headquarters in Delhi.

Condemning the action, Siddaramaiah alleged opposition leaders were being targeted using central government agencies.

"It is just an attempt to divert the attention from structural failures of @BJP4India govt & also to prevent the voices of dissent. @DKShivakumar is also a victim of their vindictive politics," he said in a series of tweets.

Also Read | Congress troubleshooter in Karnataka DK Shivakumar arrested by ED

Watch | Congress leader DK Shivakumar arrested in money laundering case