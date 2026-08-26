After Supreme Court, Lok Sabha Speaker issues notice to 20 TMC rebels MPs on plea seeking disqualification

In connection with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s petition in the Supreme Court seeking the disqualification of 20 rebel MPs, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued notices to the lawmakers, asking them to respond within seven days.

The notice, dated August 25, included a copy of Banerjee’s June 18 petition filed against the 20 MPs under Rule 6 of the Members of Lok Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked the MPs to submit their comments on the petition within seven days of receiving the notices.

Supreme Court on TMC rebellion

The development came after the Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of the 20 MPs on Banerjee’s plea challenging the delay in deciding the TMC’s disqualification petitions. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the MPs and sought expeditious consideration of the disqualification pleas pending before the Speaker.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Secretary General, told the court that notices had already been issued to the 20 MPs on the disqualification petitions filed by the TMC under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Responding to the submission, Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, "It is not a question of issuing notices; it is a question of concluding the proceedings within a time frame."

The TMC has accused the 20 MPs of abandoning the party and subsequently joining the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Banerjee has argued that their conduct attracts disqualification under the anti-defection provisions of the Constitution.

The petition names the Lok Sabha Speaker and the House Secretary General as the principal respondents, while the 20 MPs whose disqualification has been sought have also been made parties to the case.

TMC rebellion

The dispute stems from a rebellion within the TMC parliamentary party after 20 of its Lok Sabha MPs announced that they had joined or merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a political outfit based in Tripura, and sought separate recognition in Parliament.

The rebel MPs have since been recognised as an NCPI group in the House and have participated in activities of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The TMC has argued that the MPs were elected on the party’s symbol and that their decision to align with another political formation amounts to voluntarily giving up membership of the party, attracting disqualification under the anti-defection law. The rebel MPs, however, have maintained that their move constitutes a valid merger.

The 20 MPs named in Banerjee’s petition are Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Rachana Banerjee, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Partha Bhowmick, Arup Chakraborty, Adhikari Deepak Dev, Sayani Ghosh, Bapi Haldar, Md Abu Taher Khan, Kalipada Saren Kherwal, Asit Kumar Mal, June Maliah, Mitali Bag, Khalilur Rahaman, Mala Roy, Sharmila Sarkar and Yusuf Pathan.

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With inputs from ANI