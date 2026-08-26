16 killed, hundreds missing in Nepal as flash flood washes away village near Tibet border, rescue ops on

At least 16 bodies have been recovered, and a war-footing search and rescue operation is underway for hundreds missing after a massive flash flood swept through Nepal’s Rasuwa district, near the border with Tibet, on Wednesday morning, washing away villages and project sites. The flooding reportedly struck the region at around 9 am local time, with authorities issuing alerts for residents living along riverbanks to move to safer, higher ground.

According to preliminary information, around 1,000 people are feared to have been swept away in the floods. However, the figure has not yet been officially confirmed.

Army roped in for rescue operations

So far, 20 people have been rescued from the affected areas, particularly Busi and Tusu, as rescue operations continue. A total of 15 helicopters have been deployed for the operation, including seven from the Nepali Army and the rest from other agencies. A medical centre has also been set up at the Machhili Training Camp, where injured people are receiving treatment.

Rasuwa among worst-hit areas

The mountainous areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in Rasuwa district of Nepal have been severely affected, government officials said. The flash flood caused extensive damage in the region bordering Tibet, with villages and project sites reportedly washed away.

Authorities have urged residents living along the Bhote Koshi River to remain on high alert and move to higher ground amid fears of further flooding.

What caused the flash flood?

According to the Nepal Police, the flash flood was triggered by a massive rise in the water level of the Bhote Koshi River, which originates on the Tibetan side. Authorities have urged people living in districts along the Trishuli River basin, including Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan and Gorkha, as well as surrounding areas, to remain highly vigilant and stay in safe locations until further notice.

PM Balen Shah calls emergency meeting

Amid the widespread devastation caused by the sudden floods in Nepal, Prime Minister Balen Shah has called an emergency meeting of the National Disaster Management Council to review the situation and coordinate relief efforts.

His adviser Asim Shah said the prime minister is in direct contact with chief district officers in the affected areas and is closely monitoring the situation.

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