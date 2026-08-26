'Stop trolling women': Rahul Gandhi backs Kriti Sanon after Kangana Ranaut criticises her rakhi ad

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently in the news over a recent advertisement. A Raksha Bandhan ad for a jewellery brand featuring Kriti was recently released, sparking controversy over her outfit and her tying a rakhi to a dog. Several comments about her outfit in the advertisement started circulating online. BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut also shared a post seemingly referring to Kriti, questioning why women would wear revealing clothes while tying a rakhi when they have so many other outfit options.

In response, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur also shared a post, followed by Kriti herself. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has also entered the discussion.

What did Kangana Ranaut say?

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement by sharing a post that read: "It’s a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today’s woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy! (sic)."

Kriti Sanon hits back at Kangana Ranaut's remarks

Reacting to Kangana Ranaut’s post and the trolling on social media, Kriti wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have (sic)." Take a look at the screengrab from Kangana and Kriti's Instagram stories below:

(Image Source : IG: KANGANA RANAUT AND KRITI SANON)Screengrab taken from Kangana Ranaut and Kriti Sanon's Instagram Stories.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

After Kangana Ranaut’s post, Rahul Gandhi came out in support of Kriti Sanon and shared a post saying that what women wear is their choice. What they do and where they go is also their choice. In his Instagram Story, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "What a woman wears, what she does and where she goes – is her choice. Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom (sic)."

(Image Source : IG: RAHUL GANDHI)Screengrab taken from Rahul Gandhi's Instagram Story.

Kangana's response

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's post, Kangana also shared a post on her Instagram Story, taking a dig at his post. She also said that those who attack her and question her upbringing should first achieve the same level of success as her before commenting. She added that she would not take advice from unsuccessful or incapable people.

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