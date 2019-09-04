Delhi court sends Congress' DK Shivakumar to ED custody till September 13

Image Source : PTI (FILE) DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress MLA DK Shivakumar has been sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) till September 13.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court sends Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar to Enforcement Directorate remand till 13th September. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/HD5nLznCjH — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought 14-day custodial interrogation of Shivakumar, arrested on Tuesday night, claiming that he was evasive and non-cooperative in the probe and there was "phenomenal growth" in his income while he was in important position.

Opposing ED's contentions, Shivakumar's counsel said that the Congress leader has already been quizzed for 33 hours by the agency and he is not a flight risk.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.