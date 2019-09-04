Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi court sends Congress' DK Shivakumar to ED custody till September 13

Delhi court sends Congress' DK Shivakumar to ED custody till September 13

Karnataka Congress MLA DK Shivakumar has been sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) till September 13.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2019 19:30 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress MLA DK Shivakumar has been sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) till September 13.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought 14-day custodial interrogation of Shivakumar, arrested on Tuesday night, claiming that he was evasive and non-cooperative in the probe and there was "phenomenal growth" in his income while he was in important position.

Opposing ED's contentions, Shivakumar's counsel said that the Congress leader has already been quizzed for 33 hours by the agency and he is not a flight risk.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others. 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCentre to take Indian Army's help to protect, breed GIB in Pokhran firing range