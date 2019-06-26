Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 58 Sikh pilgrims denied Pakistan visa

58 Sikh pilgrims denied Pakistan visa

Pakistan on Wednesday refused visa to 58 Sikh pilgrims for visiting a shrine to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)

PTI PTI
Amritsar Published on: June 26, 2019 22:54 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational image 

Pakistan on Wednesday refused visa to 58 Sikh pilgrims for visiting a shrine to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said on Wednesday.

However, it said 224 visas were granted.

"We had sent a list of 282 pilgrims. However, only 224 have been granted visa while the remaining have been denied," SGPC Secretary Manjeet Singh told the media here.

The pilgrims will travel to Pakistan on Thursday on a special train from Attari near here.

Meanwhile, the Sikh pilgrims who were denied visa protested outside the SGPC office here.

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryNephew of slain gangster tries to rob petrol pump, arrested