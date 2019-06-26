58 Sikh pilgrims denied Pakistan visa

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Pakistan on Wednesday refused visa to 58 Sikh pilgrims for visiting a shrine to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said on Wednesday.

However, it said 224 visas were granted.

"We had sent a list of 282 pilgrims. However, only 224 have been granted visa while the remaining have been denied," SGPC Secretary Manjeet Singh told the media here.

The pilgrims will travel to Pakistan on Thursday on a special train from Attari near here.

Meanwhile, the Sikh pilgrims who were denied visa protested outside the SGPC office here.