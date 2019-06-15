Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
3 of family killed as truck crashes into house in Odisha

The incident took place at Bhejitput under the jurisdiction of Sunabeda police station of the district after driver of the truck lost control over it, a police officer said, adding, the deceased, a couple and their eight-year-old daughter, were crushed to death.

Koraput (Odisha) Published on: June 15, 2019 14:03 IST
Three members of a family were killed Saturday after a sand-laden truck rammed into their house in Koraput district in the early hours, police said.

All them were asleep at the time of the accident, he said. The sand-laden truck was travelling to Damanjodi from Semiliguda, the police officer said.

The driver fled the scene and the truck has been seized, the police officer said.

Traffic movement was disrupted on Semiliguda-Sunabeda road for sometime as angry locals staged a road blockade the after the accident, he said.

Senior police and district officials went to the spot to pacify the protesters, he added. Efforts are on to catch the driver, the police officer said.

