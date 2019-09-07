2 Kerala students among dozens selected to watch Moon landing

Two students from Kerala are among dozens of students from across the country selected by ISRO through an online quiz to watch the final descent of the lander Vikram as it happens from the space agency's Telemetry tracking and command network at Bengaluru.

Shivani S Prabhu is a Class 10 student of Holy Angels' ISC School at nearby Nanthancode was selected along with Ahmed Thanveer, a Class 9 student of Army Public School, Kannur, to witness India's historic moment along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shivani is the daughter of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) employee, N Sreenivas,and G Rekha.

Thanver is the son of Abdul Salam, who works at a private architect firm and Aayishabee, a senior accountant with the Kannur defence accounts office.

The touchdown of 'Vikram' lander is scheduled between 1.30 AM and 2.30 am, followed by the rollout of rover 'Pragyan' between 5.30 AM and 6.30 AM.

Also Read | Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing LIVE: Last few hours before touchdown, ISRO abuzz with activity

Also Read | Chandrayaan-2: 'India's historical lunar touchdown', world reacts to Vikram's landing | Live