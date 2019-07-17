Image Source : PTI 2 cops shot dead, 3 prisoners escape in Uttar Pradesh

Two policemen were shot dead in an attack inside a police van as three prisoners managed to escape in Sambhal district on Wednesday evening.

The jail inmates were returning to Moradabad jail after a court hearing in Chandausi when the prisoners snatched the service rifles of the cops and shot two of them dead. The incident took place in Baniather area.

There were 24 prisoners in the van. Two other police constables were injured and have been admitted to the hospital.

Senior police officers said that search teams have been sent out to arrest the three prisoners who have escaped.

Samajwadi Party leader and leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary said, "The incidents in Sonebhadra and Sambhal speak volumes about the state of affairs in Uttar Pradesh."

