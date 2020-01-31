Friday, January 31, 2020
     
Jamia firing: Students protesting outside Police Headquarters at ITO detained

More than 60 protesters mostly students are still gathered at Delhi Police Headquarters to voice their anguish after a student was injured in a firing incident in Jamia Millia Islamia during an anti-CAA agitation.

New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2020 9:04 IST
Delhi Police headquarters
Image Source : ANI

Delhi Police headquarters 

Delhi Police on Friday morning appealed to protesters mostly students, who had gathered at police headquarters to voice their anguish on the Jamia firing incident, to evacuate the place as commuters were facing trouble. Students who took to police headquarters at the ITO on Thursday night alleged that cops were hand in glove with the Centre adding that the police were "mere spectators" when the assailant opened fire on the protesters near Jamia.

However, the protesters refused to vacate the area following which they were detained.

Meanwhile, in a traffic advisory issued by Delhi Policetraffic movement is closed from A-Point towards PHQ-Vikas Marg due to the demonstrations by students at old PHQ building.​

Firing near Jamia Millia Islamia​

During the day, a youth opened fire with a country-made. 315 bore pistol just when Jamia students were about to start a march protesting the new citizenship law from Jamia Millia Islamia to Rajghat. It left a journalism student, Shadab, with injuries on the arm. The policemen, who were watching the march passively, overpowered the assailant.

Say Vande Mataram if you want to live in India: Man before opening fire

Before opening fire, the assailant had shouted, "If you people want to stay in India then you will have to say 'Vande Mataram'." He also shouted 'Deta hu tumhe azadi' (Let me give you freedom). He then shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and opened fire, said a protester.

Delhi Crime Branch takes over probe

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has been handed over the probe into the incident. According to sources, the decision was taken after Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened and spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. "I talked to Delhi Police Commissioner over Delhi firing incident and directed him to take strict action," Shah tweeted.

An FIR under the Arms Act and a case of attempt to murder have been registered against the youth.

(With inputs from IANS)

