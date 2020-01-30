Jamia Firing: Back in Jewar, people wonder how the 'shy neighbourhood boy' could carry out such attack

Jamia Firing: The attacker is 17-year-old from Jewar in Greater Noida

Jamia firing: Villagers in Jewar in Greater Noida (UP) were speechless as they came to know about firing at Jamia Milia Islamia University on Thursday. It was soon revealed that the attacker was from their village. The residents were taken aback as soon they learnt that a juvenile studying in 12th standard in their village was a perpetrator of the crime that left one injured. They knew the attacker as a docile and peaceful kid.

The same docile kid opened fire at New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday. One of the bullets hit a student and injured him. The attacker was arrested by the police.

"I will come home from school," said the attacker as his folks prepared for wedding in the family

Family members of the JNU attacker were busy preparing for a wedding ceremony. The 17-year-old told his family that he was going to school. He told them that he will return from school to take part in wedding ceremony. Everyone was shocked as they came to know what he did after that.

His friends say that he used to go for wrestling practice but was otherwise a mild-mannered kid. Even his grandfather told India TV that he could not believe his ears when he was told of his grandson's deed at Jamia Millia University.

The attacker has been arrested by Delhi Police. Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take the strictest action in the case of a man firing a pistol at protesters near the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The home minister also said the Central government will not tolerate such incidents and the guilty will not be spared.

"I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the incident of firing in Delhi and have directed him to take strictest action," he said in a tweet.

(With inputs from Atul Bhatia)