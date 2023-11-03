Heroin worth Rs 17.78 lakh seized in poll-bound Mizoram

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Champhai: Days ahead of assembly elections, Assam Rifles recovered 25.4 grams of heroin worth Rs 17.78 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai district, said officials on Friday. Notably, the voting in Mizoram will take place on November 7 and the vote counting will transpire on December 3.

Based on the specific information, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai. "Assam Rifles recovered 25.4 grams of heroin worth Rs 17.78 lakh in the general area Zote, Champhai on November 1. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai based on specific information. The entire consignment of Heroin has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings," Assam Rifles said in the statement.

The continuous smuggling of contraband items is a significant cause for concern. Assam Rifles, known as the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' have intensified their actions against illegal smuggling and have redoubled their efforts to apprehend the masterminds involved in contraband smuggling in Mizoram.

Assam Rifles recovered 30 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes

Earlier, Assam Rifles had recovered 30 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 39 lakh in the general area of Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road, Champhai district. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force Champhai based on specific information. The entire consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes costing Rupees 39,00,000 has been handed over to Custom Preventive Force Champhai station for further legal proceedings, added the statement.

