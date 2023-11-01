Mizoram Assembly elections: Vote for MNF, ZPM will be polling for BJP, alleges Jairam Ramesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Congress has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is “finding fault” with its ally in Mizoram MNF and accused the saffron party of “misusing” the regional parties. The grand old party claimed that a vote for the Mizo National Front (MNF) or Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in poll-bound Mizoram will be a vote for the BJP. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the BJP hypocritical alleging that the party is now criticising the MNF with whom it went along for five years.

“JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari are now finding fault with their ally MNF in Mizoram which is part of the NDA. This is sheer hypocrisy!They merrily went along MNF's non-performance and corruption over the past 5 years, and are now finding fault,” Jairam posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“BJP (mis)uses regional parties”

Jairam accused the BJP of misusing the regional parties for its political gains alleging that the people of the northeast suffer due to this.

“Last year, during the election campaign in Meghalaya, Amit Shah had called his ally Conrad Sangma's govt as the most corrupt in the country, and later went on to support him. This is how the BJP (mis)uses the regional parties. It’s the people of the Northeast who suffer,” he wrote.

“Let it be clear — a vote for the ZPM and MNF in Mizoram is actually a vote for the BJP,” he added.

Command of campaign given to Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka and Tharoor

Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shashi Tharoor may visit the state to campaign for the party candidates in the Assembly elections to be held in Mizoram on November 7. The results will be declared on December 3.

Mizoram Congress media cell president Lalremrutha Ranthali had said last week that Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor are likely to visit Mizoram on November 3 and 4 to campaign for party candidates. He said Priyanka may campaign in linguistic minority areas in the southern and western parts of the state.