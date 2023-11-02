Mizoram elections: MNF has no agenda, people should impose faith on BJP, says Temjen Imna Along

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along

Mizoram Assembly Elections: Hitting out at Mizo National Front (MNF), BJP leader and Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along on Thursday said that the ruling party has no agenda and the people of Mizoram should impose their faith on BJP.

When asked about how many seats the BJP will win in the northeastern state, the Nagaland Minister said there can be no prediction on elections but expressed confidence that teh party will bag a better number of seats than before. "The campaign led by our Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Nagaland Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton and also Rituraj Sinha, all of them, together with our friends from the neighbourhood, especially Tripura, have been working very hard on the ground. So, I think we will score better than before," he said.

Along on MNF

Along said that BJP is a political party that is nationalistic in every way, visionary with leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

"Nationalist party like the BJP is to be well understood by the Mizo people especially. I think we need to work harder and engage with them because the perception that they have about the BJP is not the right perception. BJP is a political party that is nationalistic in every way, visionary with leaders like PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda," said the BJP leader.

He further said, "I believe that Mizoram is yet to understand it. I was surprised when MNF said that they're allying with the BJP only on issue-based. This shows that MNF has no agenda. People of Mizoram need agenda of development...I think people of Mizoram should impose their faith on BJP."

Polling to take place on November 7

The Mizoram assembly, consisting of 40 seats, will undergo elections on November 7, with the election conducted in a single phase, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The current Mizoram assembly, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is set to conclude its term on December 17, and the vote counting will transpire on December 3, with results announced the same day. The electoral process will commence with the issuance of the gazette notification on October 13, and candidates can submit their nominations until October 20. Nominations will be scrutinised on October 21, and the final date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 23.

