Mizoram Assembly Elections: Over 5,300 utilise home voting, postal ballots for upcoming polls

A total of 5,306 individuals, including senior citizens, people with disabilities (PwDs), and government officials, have exercised their voting rights for the upcoming Mizoram elections scheduled for November 7. This was made possible through a combination of home voting and postal ballots, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Out of the total, 1,100 senior citizens aged 80 and above, as well as PwDs, participated in the electoral process through home voting. Additionally, 4,203 government officials, which included security and polling personnel, utilised postal ballots to cast their votes.

Breaking down the numbers by districts, Aizawl district recorded the highest participation, with 463 senior citizens and PwDs casting their votes. This was followed by the Serchhip district with 168 participants and the Saitual district with 149.

Regarding government officials, 779 individuals in the Aizawl district exercised their voting rights through postal ballots, while the Lawngtlai district recorded 733 participants and the Lunglei district had 574 government officials casting their votes, as stated in the report.

Polling to take place on November 7

The Mizoram assembly, consisting of 40 seats, will undergo elections on November 7, with the election conducted in a single phase, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The current Mizoram assembly, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is set to conclude its term on December 17, and the vote counting will transpire on December 3, with results announced the same day. The electoral process will commence with the issuance of the gazette notification on October 13, and candidates can submit their nominations until October 20. Nominations will be scrutinised on October 21, and the final date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 23.

