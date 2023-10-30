Rs 1,132 crore road connecting Mizoram with Myanmar to be completed by November: Nitin Gadkari

Follow us on Image Source : X Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Mizoram Assembly Elections: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced that a cross-border road, part of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP), connecting south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district with Myanmar's Sittwe port, will be completed by November this year.

Gadkari, during a rally in West Phaileng, Dampa assembly constituency, located in west Mizoram's Mamit district bordering Bangladesh, said that the 26-kilometer road project is estimated to cost Rs 1,132 crore. "The road under the Kaladan project will be completed by November and it will be helpful to connect Myanmar's Sittwe port," he said.

Gadkari, who serves as the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, said that infrastructure and communication have to be developed to bring all-round development. "If the infrastructure is good, we get investment in industry and agriculture, by which we can create jobs. And by creating jobs we can eradicate poverty, which is the basic principle behind development," he said.

Rs 20,000 crore road project to connect Mizoram to Nagaland and Manipur

The Union Minister addressing the rally for the Mizoram assembly elections scheduled for November 7, announced a significant road project costing Rs 20,000 crore. This project will connect Mizoram with the neighbouring states of Nagaland and Manipur in the northeastern region, as well as with the international boundary of Myanmar.

He said that when he assumed the role of Road Transport Minister in 2014, the total length of national highways in India was 986 km. By 2023, this figure has grown to 1,478 km, indicating a significant expansion and development of the national highway network during his tenure.

Gadkari further said that around 355 km of road construction, costing Rs 8,000 crore, has been completed in Mizoram after he took charge of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. He also said a 373-km road project between Aizawl and Tuipang in the southern part of the state would be completed by June next year.

Rs 7,361 crore project to connect six districts of Mizoram

The Union Minister said that the Rs 7,361 crore project aims to connect six districts of Mizoram, including Aizawl and Serchhip, while also linking with Myanmar. This connectivity is expected to boost the economy, trade, and generate employment opportunities in the region.

The Centre will construct Aizawl bypass road at the cost of Rs 2,500 crore to solve traffic snarl in the state capital, he said, adding that the project, which covers a length of 35 km and 2.5 km of tunnel, is scheduled to be completed by December 2025.

He also claimed that the construction of the four-lane Silchar to Vairengte-Sairang road (NH-306) got delayed as the state government "failed to provide land" due to problems between the revenue and forest departments.

The Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP with its president JP Nadda will "transform Mizoram into one of the developed states in the country" if the party is voted to power or becomes part of the next government in the state, he said. "The BJP does not believe in discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and sex, and the NDA government at the Centre is committed to developing the country," he added.

(With PTI inputs)