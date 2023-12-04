Mizoram Election Results 2023: ZPM's Lalduhoma leading by 1,390 votes from Serchhip in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ZPM's Lalduhoma

Mzoram Assembly Election 2023 : Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate Lalduhoma was leading by 1,390 votes after the second round of counting of votes on Monday. Meanwhile, J Malaswmzuala Vanchhawng trailed behind at 3,033 votes.

Meanwhile, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) went past the halfway mark in the early trends and was leading in 25 seats while also winning two, as the counting for the Mizoram Assembly elections continue on Monday, according to the Election Commission data.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) was leading in 9 seats, BJP in 3 and Congress in 1. Mizoram has 40 Assembly seats and the majority mark is 21 in the state.

