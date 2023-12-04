Mizoram Assembly Election results: CM Zoramthanga trails by 2101 votes in Aizawl East

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mizoram Assembly election results

In the unfolding results of the Mizoram Assembly elections, Chief Minister Zoramthanga finds himself trailing by 2101 votes in the Aizawl East constituency. The closely watched electoral battle in Aizawl East has introduced an element of suspense, as Zoramthanga, the incumbent Chief Minister, faces tough competition in the initial rounds of counting. As the votes continue to be tabulated, the electoral landscape in Mizoram remains dynamic, with political fortunes hanging in the balance. The contest in Aizawl East, a key constituency, has drawn attention, reflecting the keenly contested nature of the assembly elections.

The trailing of Chief Minister Zoramthanga by 2101 votes adds an intriguing dimension to the electoral narrative, setting the stage for a closely monitored and pivotal conclusion to the Mizoram Assembly election results.

The eagerly awaited results of the Mizoram assembly elections, conducted on November 7, were postponed by a day by the Election Commission. The delay in counting was attributed to Sunday holding special significance for the Christian-majority population in the state.

Mizoram witnessed an impressive voter turnout, with over 80% of the state's 8.57 lakh eligible voters exercising their franchise. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, contested for the 40-member state assembly. To form a government in Mizoram, a party needs to surpass the halfway mark of 21 seats.

The key contenders in the election included the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), and the Congress, each contesting 40 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded candidates in 13 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), making its debut in Mizoram's assembly polls, competed in four seats. Additionally, 17 independent candidates added to the electoral dynamics.

In the previous 2018 assembly polls, the MNF, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, secured victory in 26 seats, displacing the Congress from power. The ZPM clinched eight seats, relegating the Congress to third place with just five seats, a significant drop from the 34 seats it won in 2013. The BJP made its debut in the northeastern state by winning one seat.