Assembly Election Results 2023: How many seats are required to form government in Mizoram? Check details

Mizoram Elections Results 2023: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Mizoram is taking place today (December 4). The Election Commission announced that the counting of votes for Mizoram would take place on December 4 (Monday) instead of December 3 (Sunday). The counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana took place on December 3. From November 7 to November 30, these five states' assemblies were up for election. The Mizoram Assembly is composed of 40 members. The state Assembly has 39 seats set aside for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The term of the present Mizoram Assembly is from December 18, 2018 to December 17, 2023. In Mizoram, there are 8,56,868 registered voters. Election Coverage

Main parties in Mizoram:

Mizo National Front (MNF), Indian National Congress (INC), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National People's Party (NPP) are the main parties in Mizoram. Zoramthanga has been the Mizoram Chief Minister since 2018. In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly polls, the MNF won 27 seats and formed the government. The ZPM, Congress and BJP won 8, 4 and 1 seats respectively.

Key candidates in Mizoram:

Chief Minister Zoramthanga (MNF), Lalduhoma (ZPM), Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia (MNF), Lalsawta (Congress), Robert Romawia Royte (MNF), Nihar Kanti Chakma (Congress), Vanlalsailova (BJP), H Biakzaua (MNF), R Lalthangliana (MNF) and Lalrinliana Sailo (BJP) are some of the key candidates in Mizoram.

Key constituencies in Mizoram:

Hachhek, Thorang, Aizawl East 1, Mamit, Serchhip, Dampa, Tuichang, Aizawl West-III, Lunglei West and South Tuipui are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Mizoram.

Polling percentage in 2023:

Mizoram registered 80.66 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2023. It was 81.61 per cent in 2018.

What happened in the 2018 and 2013 Assembly Elections in Mizoram?

In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election, the MNF led by Zoramthanga formed the government after getting 27 seats in the Assembly. The incumbent Congress won only 5 seats in the election. Zoramthanga replaced Congress party's Lal Thanhawla as Chief Minister who ruled the state from 2008 to 2018. In the 2013 Mizoram Election, the Congress won a majority with 34 seats while the MNF managed to get just 5 seats.

How many seats are required to form government in Mizoram?

A party or coalition needs to win the majority of votes in the Legislative Assembly to form the state government. The majority vote in each state Assembly is determined by the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly. Each state's majority mark is made up of half of all Assembly seats plus one extra seat. The majority mark in the 40-seat Mizoram Assembly is 21.