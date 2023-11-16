Mizoram Assembly Elections: EC holds firm on vote count date despite appeals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Aizawl: Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre ahead of voting for Mizoram Assembly elections.

Despite persistent appeals from various quarters to reschedule the counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly polls, the Election Commission remains firm on maintaining the scheduled date of December 3, according to a top official's statement on Thursday. The decision to conduct the counting on a Sunday has raised concerns among major political parties, civil society organisations, and other groups in the Christian-majority state. Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas disclosed that discussions were held with the Election Commission and that the counting would proceed according to the initial schedule.

Counting exclusively involves designated staff

Madhup Vyas emphasised that, unlike polling, counting doesn't involve the general public. As the designated staff directly working under the Election Commission will conduct the counting of votes, common people are free to participate in their usual Sunday activities.

Counting date unalterable for all five states

Vyas highlighted the logistical necessity of adhering to the predetermined counting date for all five states—Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. He underscored the importance of maintaining the stipulated date for an organised and efficient counting process.

Diverse groups urge rescheduling

Multiple entities, including the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the BJP, church representatives, and student bodies, had jointly appealed to the Election Commission for rescheduling the counting date. The NGO Coordination Committee, a conglomerate of major civil society organizations, echoed these requests, proposing alternative dates like December 4 or 5 to avoid a Sunday count.

Christian majority: A key consideration

Notably, the appeals stemmed from concerns about a clash with church programs, given that Christians constitute 87% of Mizoram's population, as per the 2011 census. Despite these appeals, the Election Commission remains committed to upholding the original counting schedule on December 3.

