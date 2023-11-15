Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mizoram: Two sentenced to 10 years in jail for drug trafficking in Champhai

A 78-year-old man along with his son was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in Mizoram's Champhai district for drug trafficking. Lalbeiseia and his son Lalnuntluanga, 40, were arrested in July last year with 271 gram of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 1.35 crore.

Special court judge Liangsangzuala convicted the duo under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, and sentenced them to 10 years in jail. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them, and in case they fail to pay the fine, they will have to undergo imprisonment for six more months.

Earlier, a combined team of law enforcing agencies seized heroin and foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 5.67 crore and apprehended five smugglers from different places of Mizoram on Thursday, an official said.

Officials said that combined teams of Assam Rifles, Customs Preventive Force, Excise and Narcotics department officials and special narcotics police station (CID-Crime) of Mizoram police in separate operations seized the drugs and the foreign-origin cigarettes from Aizawl and Champhai districts.

Five apprehended smugglers have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force and Excise and Narcotics department for further legal proceedings.



