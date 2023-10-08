Mizoram Police intensifies crackdown on drug menace as state emerges alternative smuggling route

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE An official requested the general public to come forward and help the police identify and apprehend the drug smugglers.

Mizoram: The police have intensified the crackdown on the drug menace as it has emerged as the new route for smuggling drugs from Myanmar. Amid the ongoing strife in neighbouring Manipur, drug cartels are looking to make Mizoram the new route for smuggling drugs from Myanmar.

Officials informed that the police action has led to the recovery of drugs worth Rs 60 crore and the arrest of two Myanmar nationals within a week. More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

"Our relentless action against drug trafficking and smugglers is continuing and Mizoram Police is taking strict action against the transit of drugs in the state," Director General of Police Anil Shukla told PTI. He said drug smuggling continues to be a major cause of concern for Mizoram, where assembly elections are due to be held this year.

With a view to improve general policing as a whole, and to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of assembly elections, police are making all-out efforts to counter the drug menace. As a result, significant seizures have been made, Shukla said.

On the evening of October 4, the Special Branch team of Aizawl district intercepted a vehicle at Zemabawk East and seized 11.6 kg of crystal methamphetamine worth Rs 34 crore from the illegal possession of Ropianga (37), a resident of the Khawmawi area of Myanmar, the officials said.

